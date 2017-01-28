Man jailed, fined for impregnating minor

A city court on Friday pronounced 10-year jail term to a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl under Nunna police station limits.

The court imposed ₹ 6.5 lakh fine on K. Subba Reddy and directed him to pay the amount by February 25. If he failed to pay the fine, the government should auction his properties in a month and do justice to the victim, the court said.

“Of the ₹ 6.5 lakh, ₹ 3 lakh should be given to the mother, ₹ 2.75 lakh should be deposited in the name of the baby (delivered by the victim when the case was under trial) and the remaining amount should be given as court expenses,” the judge ordered.

According to sources, Subba Reddy sexually assaulted a minor girl of Vambay Colony in 2012. He offered cool drink laced with sedatives to the girl when she was alone at home and resorted to the heinous act. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested him.

The victim delivered a baby girl in 2013 and DNA tests proved that the violation was by Subba Reddy. The court examined 12 witnesses and awarded the punishment.