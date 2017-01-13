Andhra Pradesh

MP complains of protocol violations, blames Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Complaint sent to Lok Sabha speaker

NELLORE: Alleging protocol violations, MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy shot off a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking stringent action against the District Revenue Officer and other officials holding them responsible for the violations with regard to the official functions organised in the Atmakur Assembly constituency here in the first week of January.

Mr. Rajamohan Reddy made these allegations against former minister and TDP leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Stating that the Committee on Protocol Norms should seriously take up the matter, Mr. Rajamohan Reddy deplored that over half a dozen developmental works, each executed with an expenditure of up to Rs. 44 lakh, were inaugurated without giving any intimation or invitation to the local MP. He said that the district officials concerned did not bother to take necessary care in this regard and they simply acted at the instance of the ruling party leaders.

Mr. Rajamohan Reddy pointed out that his son M. Gowtham Reddy had won over Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy in the 2014 elections in Atmakur but the latter joined the TDP and started violating the protocol norms.

The MP alleged that the inauguration plaques were also carrying prominently the name of Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy despite the fact that he was not holding any public office in Atmakur as of now.

