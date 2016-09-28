Low price worries social forestry planters in Prakasam

Upset with paper mills driving down the prices for subabul and eucalyptus logs, social forestry planters in Prakasdam district on Tuesday urged the State government to ensure implementation of the agreement reached with the paper mills in January this year.

Farmers’ representatives, at a meeting convened by the All India Kisan Sabha Prakasam district Secretary V. Hanuma Reddy, said the farmers, who had switched from the negative crop of tobacco to social forestry plantations in the drought-prone district, were at their wits end with no remunerative price for their produce.

The meeting disapproved the prices of Rs. 4,000 per quintal for subabul and Rs. 4,200 per quintal for eucalyptus announced by State Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao last week as a via media, Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao said. Resorting to “arm-twisting tactics”, the paper mills had stopped purchases from the peasants in Prakasam district, lamented Subabul Ryots Association president K. Veera Reddy.

“We will go in a delegation to Chilakuluripet on September 30 to pour out our woes to Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao and insist on a uniform rate across the State,” added AIKS district president D. Srinivasulu.

They wanted restoration of the primacy of the Agricultural Market Committees (AMCs) which effectively regulated the market during the last decade.

Farmers seek intervention of Agriculture Minister