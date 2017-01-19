Lokesh pays tributes to NTR

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh paid rich tributes to his grandfather and founder-president of the party N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his 21st death anniversary, at the State party office here on Wednesday.
Mr. Lokesh, accompanied by MLC V.V. Chowdary, T.D. Janardhan, and Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, garlanded the statue of N.T. Rama Rao and later visited a photo exhibition arranged by G. Bala Krishna, Director of AP Handicrafts Development Corporation.
Earlier, Mr. Lokesh went round a blood donation and health camp organised for party workers to mark the occasion. He also had a closed-door interaction with senior leaders of the party.
