Lokesh’s adopted villagein for transformation

Nimmakuru, native village of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder president N.T. Rama Rao, is apparently on the fast track of development.

With TDP general secretary and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’ son Nara Lokesh adopting the village, it is set to march ahead of others.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department has sanctioned ₹4 crore for taking up developmental works and providing better amenities.

Not lagging, the Department of Medical and Health issued GO upgrading the Primary Health Centre (PHC) into a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) sanctioning ₹5.68 crore for it.

The PR and RD Department has identified seven developmental works in Patha Nimmakuru and Kotha Nimmakuru, including Nimmakuru-Mantripalem road work.

There have been no developmental works in the village for the last two and a half years though it is adopted by Mr. Lokesh. The State government has released ₹16.31 crore under the Rural Development Fund grant for 2016-17 including Nimmakuru village roads and drains development works.

A black top (BT) road from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Puskharini to SC locality with ₹30 lakh; a BT road from Kotha Nimmakuru burial ground to Bandar Canal with ₹65 lakh; a BT road from Patha Nimmakuru burial ground to Bushaiah Canal in the village with ₹50 lakh; extension of internal CC roads in Patha Nimmakuru and Kotha Nimmakuru with ₹50 lakh; BT surface to the road from Nimmakuru to Mantripalem of Pamarru mandal with ₹1.35 crore; CC drains from PHC building to R&B road in Nimmakuru with ₹30 lakh; and a BT road from Kudaraalli Nageswara Rao fields to Adusumilli Janardhana Rao’s fields in Nimmakuru with ₹40 lakh are the proposed works.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in 2015 sanctioned ₹35 lakh for repair and renovation works to the kalyana mandapam and dining hall of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in the village.