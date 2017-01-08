Leopards, bears give anxious moments to task force personnel

CHITTOOR: The presence of leopards and bears in the thick forests of Seshachalam Hills, particularly in the route covering Sachinodibanda, Cheekateegala Kona and Eethagunta, on the eastern side of Bhakarapeta range, is giving tense moments to the combing parties of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF).

During the last two days, the personnel have spotted a four-member family of leopards and another bear’s family of four, in addition to some isolated animals.

Task Force inspector (Armed Reserve) P. Bhaskar Rao, who is well versed with the difficult terrain of the Seshachalam biosphere for half a decade, said that a couple of years ago the combing parties spotted a leopard couple mating at Lakshmipuram tank, close to Srivarimettu. “A few months later, it was a thrilling experience to watch the mother leopard trailed by her cubs. The cubs have grown up, and now they are maintaining their own domination,” he said.

Last week, when the combing party was camping at Cheekateegala Kona stretch, known for poor light even during the day due to thick canopy of trees, they heard some sounds of wild animals. Before they could realise that it was from mating leopards, the animals disappeared into the bushes, facing the torchlights with a casual look, but giving the armed guards a hair-splitting experience.

Six months ago, a 10-member combing party climbing down the spur close to Sachinodibanda mound heard an appalling sound from an open glade, where a bear couple was in a playful mood. “They made repeated warning shrieks finding us close to them. Immediately, we abandoned the area, and fled towards another mound. Wild animals could be dangerous when disturbed while mating,” Mr. Rao said. At present, the 60-km stretch from Yerragutta hillock close to Srivarimettu to the red sanders rich Balupalle range of Kadapa district has a good population of bears and leopards, the official said.

In view of the instructions from higher authorities not to venture into deep forests at nights owing to danger from wild animals, except during inevitable combing operations, the regular beats are limited to the foothills, marked by the entry and exit routes of the woodcutters from Tamil Nadu.

The combing parties had found the teeming population of pythons in Seshachalam hills, and occasionally come across poisonous snakes.

The task force personnel observed that as the batches of Tamil Nadu woodcutters move in large groups, carrying axes and machetes, they hardly care for the presence of wild animals.