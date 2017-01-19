Leopard caught in snare, rescued

A full-grown leopard from the wilds of Thumbakuppam reserve forests of Bangarupalem mandal, which strayed into the buffer abutting the fields, got trapped in a snare set for wild boars in the early hours of Wednesday. The forest officials from Chittoor rushed to the spot, and rescued the injured animal in the evening, temporarily shifting it to the S.V. Zoological Park in Tirupati for observation.

Residents of the forest fringe hamlets heard the animal making agonising sounds from 1 a.m. (of Wednesday). They ventured into the trouble spot at dawn, and found the four-year-old female leopard trapped in the snare, with a cable-noose tightened at its midriff, making it impossible for escape. However, the leopard kept making violent convulsions in short intervals, getting panicky on seeing the crowds around it, while some miscreants threw stones at it.

Forest officials rushed to the spot, and initiated rescue operations. A trained veterinary expert was deputed from Tirupati to tranquillise the animal. Even though sedated, it took nearly an hour for the forest officials to bring it under control and transfer it to a cage.

At 4.30 p.m., the leopard was taken to the SV Zoological Park. DFO Chakrapani said that after giving treatment to the injured animal, it would be released back into the wild.