Kovvada N-plant: Villagers insist on written commitment on package

SRIKAKULAM: Villagers of Kovvada, Kotapalem, and surrounding areas are insisting on a written commitment from the government on the relief and rehabilitation package to enable them to make up their mind over surrendering lands for the establishment of an atomic power plant.

The landless poor and tenants are worried over their future as only a section of people is likely to corner the lion’s share of the benefits.

Officials in the district administration have reportedly sought at least three months time to make an official announcement on the package as they need the permission of the higher-ups in the government and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

According to sources, many villagers fear that the real benefit would go the landlords who own hundreds of acres in their as well as benami names. A few villagers have reportedly sold their lands to influential persons at a throwaway price. With ban on registrations for many years, the poor are left with no option but to sell, or mortgage their lands and houses to dominant sections of society.

Sources allege that leaders of both the TDP and YSR Congress have joined hands to corner maximum benefit from the government, which is expected to offer Rs.18 lakh per acre.

Interestingly, the market or registered value of fertile land has never crossed Rs.4 lakh per acre.

Anticipating a windfall, a few people reportedly registered their lands at Rs.10 lakh per acre in Kotapalem a few years ago.

“The government’s package is sure to benefit a few persons who own almost 600 acres out of 1,000 acres to be acquired for the plant. The revenue officials are being influenced to enhance the price. It is sure to be a big loss for the exchequer. Top officials should inquire into the nexus between the landlords and revenue officials since it is unfair to pay Rs.18 lakh per acre for barren lands,” says a villager.

Senior revenue officials, however, refute the allegation.

“The government has stepped up pressure for early completion of the land acquisition process. It is unfair to target the officials in fixation of compensation. Moreover, it has not yet been decided as the issues of the landless poor and others have to be addressed. Due care will be taken to avoid misuse and diversion of compensation,” says an official.