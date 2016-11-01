Kollu promises survey of assigned land

Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra has promised to conduct possession survey to ensure package to those who are enjoying the assigned land that is proposed for development of deep sea port and industrial corridor in Machilipatnam.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Mr. Ravindra announced that the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority would take up the survey to ensure sanction of the package to those who are in possession of the assigned land. He also appealed to the farmers and other families not to worry about package in the case of assigned land.