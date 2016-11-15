Karem Shivaji case to be heard on Thursday

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Monday said the writ appeals filed regarding the appointment of Karem Shivaji as Chairman, A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, would be taken up on Thursday for further hearing.

The Bench was dealing with two writ appeals filed by Mr. Shivaji and the AP Government challenging the order of the single judge.

The judge said proper procedure had not been followed.

The writ appellants complained that the single judge had gone beyond the provisions of the Act.