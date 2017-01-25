Kanchi Kamakoti Child’s Trust Hospital opens clinic in Sri City

Chennai-based Kanchi Kamakoti Child’s Trust Hospital (KKCTH), which caters exclusively to the health needs of children, launched a speciality clinic in Sri City on Wednesday.

Industrialist A.C. Muthiah, who is also the chairman of the trust, unveiled a plaque at the Medical Centre to mark the formal launch of the paediatrics clinic in the presence of Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy.

Dr. Muthiah said the facility would be a great boon to the people living in the vicinity of Sri City, who were hitherto forced to travel all the way to Chennai for quality paediatric healthcare.

The KKCTH conducted a free paediatric health camp at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, where a team of doctors, consultants and paramedical staff took part.

The hospital runs speciality clinics on Mondays and Thursdays every week, apart from a ‘Well baby clinic’ at an affordable cost.

KKCTH chief executive officer

S. Chandramohan announced a plan to have a ‘Centre of Excellence for Child Care' in Sri City over a period of time.

Mr. Sannareddy expressed his happiness at another medical facility coming to Sri City.