KEK slams Jagan on SCS issue

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishna Murthy on Wednesday slammed Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for unnecessarily misleading the youth over the Special Category Status issue. Talking to the media, Mr. Murthy said that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy rakes up the SCS issue only during the times of his leisure. The State accepted the Centre’s package just to overcome the financial crisis. In addition to the package, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also exploring other means to get funds for development of the State.

In reply to a question on the growing criticism over the land pooling as well as the construction of the new capital city, he brushed them aside as futile talk indulged by idle brains. He said that the fact that several of the youth played kabaddi outside the Yuvabheri venue at Kurnool on Tuesday. It shows the leadership qualities of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy who he said should stop uttering ies and strive for development of the State. Earlier, he offered prayers to the presiding deity at the Tirumala temple.