Janmabhoomi panel member, sarpanch assault woman

A woman was allegedly beaten by two men — the sarpanch and a Janmabhoomi committee member — in Jallipalli village of Kudair mandal in Anantapur district on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., Sudha urged sarpanch Nagaraju and Janmabhoomi committee member Chandrasekhar to heed her request of shifting the construction of a water tank in the village a little away from her house as it was obstructing entry to her house.

As the sarpanch and Janmabhoomi committee member rejected her appeal, a verbal altercation ensued between them, during which the duo allegedly dragged the woman on to the road and assaulted her and kicked her, a video of which has now gone viral on the social media.

The woman subsequently went to the Kudair police station and registered a complaint. While the police arrested Nagaraju and Chandrasekhar, they were soon let off on a station bail.

Reacting to the news which was aired by vernacular news channels, Anantapur Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhara Babu directed the Anantapur DSP to immediately look into the case and ensure that the woman's rights were protected and that all procedures of law were followed in the case.

Meanwhile, the Uravakonda YSRCP MLA, Y. Visvesvar Reddy, in whose constituency the village falls, said the very concept of Janmabhoomi members was fraught with fault which often led to an authoritarian response from the committee members, who think themselves to be above the law.