Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena supremo tweets for SCS

Pawan accuses Rayapati family of not fighting for it in view of Polavaram contract

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has said nobody has the right to ruin the future of the younger generation. Some people for “greed for money and power” are trying to ruin the future of the State’s youth.

The actor, tweeting periodically with the hashtag #APDemandsspecialstatus, fired a salvo at the Rayapati Sambasiva Rao family, accusing its members of not agitating for the SCS because they wanted the Polavaram contract.

“Two stale laddus”

Mr. Kalyan, in the same tweet, found fault with the Rayapati family for dumping the rubble excavated from the Polavaram dam right canal on the “green fields of hard working farmers”.

In an earlier tweet, he alleged that the SCS had been forfeited for the Polavaram project contract.

Promising the SCS, which was like a several-course meal, the governments after coming to power just served two stale laddus, the special package.

It was this kind of a business-like attitude that led to bifurcation. The youth of Telangana felt that “Andhrollu” were looting their share, he said in a subsequent tweet.

The Jana Sena leader also took objection to Union Minister Sujana Chowdary using derogatory language against youth. He added that he was hurt by the Minister’s comments.

Special salutations to the people of AP who came out to fight for the SCS, the youth in particular, he said.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:47:24 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

