Jaitley’s ‘hard data from his mentor’

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu may be drawing flak for allegedly deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) in delivering the promises related to bifurcation but his Cabinet colleague Arun Jaitley does not seem to be thinking so. In fact, Mr. Jaitley felt he was given proper guidance by Mr. Naidu in drafting the special assistance package for A.P. “We have been working together for over four decades, since our student days. A large part of it was in the Opposition and we had a few experiences in the government too. When it came to bifurcation, he provided some hard data which gave me an idea of the injustice meted out to A.P. It was then that we decided to work a way out not only because it was a part of our [BJP’s] political commitment but also keeping the future prospects of A.P. in view, Mr. Jaitley observed. The duo was described, by BJP A.P. Affairs In-Charge Sidharth Nath Singh, as the ‘two architects’ of the financial package.

A ‘cover’ to cover up

A few hours before a recent event in Suryaraopet, which was attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the local body laid a small stretch of black top road on the Shobanadri Road near Puspha Hotel junction. This drew the attention of the passers-by who were amused at the sight of the ‘special stretch’ being laid on one side of the road and leading to the venue. While a majority of them thought it was to provide a smooth ride for the Chief Minister, the underlying fact was that the local body had only covered up the potholes of the road which was laid on account of the Krishna Pushkaram. This was indeed to cover up the fact from Mr. Naidu that the newly laid road was incomplete or damaged quickly with a cover of black top.

V. Raghavendra

and Tharun Boda