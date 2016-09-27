Jagan used meet with NRIs to threaten his party MPs: Varla

YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s meeting with NRIs was used as a platform to ridicule Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and threaten his party MPs to be prepared for resignation on special category status, Telugu Desam Party general secretary Varla Ramaiah asserted on Monday.
Inquiry
Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy must face an inquiry with regard to the Tuni violence as he instigated it, Mr. Ramaiah alleged at a media conference here. Former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham has no courage to incite violence like burning a train, ransacking a police station and attacking policemen, he said. He flayed the Opposition leader for speaking ill of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu without regard for his age, stature and political experience. The meeting with NRIs was used to threaten MPs to be ready for resignation and thereby try to keep the YSRC MPs and MLAs under control, he alleged.
Jaganmohan Reddy is an accused in 11 cases and has no right to be in public life.
Varla Ramaiah
TDP general secretary
