Jagan calls for ‘Jai Andhra’-like stir

Mr. Reddy said: “SCS is necessary for our children to get jobs in our region and the State instead of going to other States in search of employment. Jobs from other States will come to us.”
The YSRC chief said the party would continue to exert pressure on the Centre and the State for SCS as it had been doing for the past two-and-a-half years. “At the end of three years, we will make our MPs to quit and go for a by-election. If the government continued to deprive AP even after that, our [YSRC’s] main agenda for the 2019 election would be SCS,” he said.
He spoke about the development of the combined State under the leadership of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the failure of Mr. Naidu in keeping his election promises of jobs to youth, waiver of loans and free power supply to farmers.
Railway zone
Referring to the Railway University sanctioned to Gujarat recently, Mr. Jagan wondered why a railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam could not be declared though there was a provision for it in the AP Reorganisation Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor