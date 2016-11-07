Jagan calls for ‘Jai Andhra’-like stir

Mr. Reddy said: “SCS is necessary for our children to get jobs in our region and the State instead of going to other States in search of employment. Jobs from other States will come to us.”

The YSRC chief said the party would continue to exert pressure on the Centre and the State for SCS as it had been doing for the past two-and-a-half years. “At the end of three years, we will make our MPs to quit and go for a by-election. If the government continued to deprive AP even after that, our [YSRC’s] main agenda for the 2019 election would be SCS,” he said.

He spoke about the development of the combined State under the leadership of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the failure of Mr. Naidu in keeping his election promises of jobs to youth, waiver of loans and free power supply to farmers.

Railway zone

Referring to the Railway University sanctioned to Gujarat recently, Mr. Jagan wondered why a railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam could not be declared though there was a provision for it in the AP Reorganisation Act.