JICA likely to fund modernisation of Narayanpur project

The Narayanpur dam on Nagavali is expected to be modernised very soon with the extension of financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which releases funds through the Union government under external aided projects’ category.

The State government has sent a detailed proposal seeking Rs. 115 crore for the modernisation of the project which would stabilise water sources for 60,000 acres in various mandals including Amadalavalasa, Burja, Santakaviti and others. Government Whip and Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar said modernisation of the dam and strengthening of embankments would help tail-end areas in getting water. “Many farmers who depended on both canals are eagerly waiting for the modernisation. The works are likely to begin in current year as the JICA and the Union government accepted the proposals,” he added.

According to him, the State government is keen on linking both Nagavali and Vamsadhara through long canal proposed between Narayanpur and Hiramandalam. The canal will divert Vamsadhara water from Hiramandalam offshore to Nagavali near the Narayanpur dam.

The proposal will boost agriculture activity in Etcherla and other mandals too. Currently, the farmers who depended on Narayanpur are not able to get required water if water levels are not up to the mark in Madduvalasa and Thotapalli reservoirs.

The linkage of rivers will help farmers of Amadalavalasa constituency to get assured water even in summer.

Uttarandhra Sujala Sravani Samiti president and former MP Konatala Ramakrishna, who visited the Narayanpur dam recently, asked the government to speed up the modernisation works of small projects on a war-footing. “Agriculture activity is the only source of income for majority of people living in Srikakulam. So, it is the responsibility of the government to concentrate on such projects which can be completed very shortly to get maximum benefits,” he told The Hindu .

Retired Chief Engineer S. Satyanarayana also favoured linkage of rivers at Narayanpur site saying the proposal was feasible.

