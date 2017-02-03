JAC to press for PRC arrears after budget

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers and Workers will mount pressure on the government to resolve the pending issue of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears by at least February 15 after presentation of the State budget.

If the situation warranted, an ultimatum would be served as the government had been given enough time to clear the dues in instalments.

“We kept quiet for several months in view of the financial constraints faced by the government, but cannot wait further as the employees started accusing us of nodding to whatever it is saying,” JAC chairman and APNGOs’ Association (APNGOA) president P. Ashok Babu said here on Thursday.

Addressing the media , Mr. Ashok Babu said the government had agreed to release two instalments of Dearness Allowance in a few days, sort out the issue of health cards and increase the salaries of contract employees. However, the government sought time to consider the demand for regularisation of the services of contract employees in view of the legal problems.

The PRC arrears was one thing on which the government was expected to act at the earliest.

Elections

Mr. Ashok Babu said election of the State office-bearers would be held on February 19.

“We have been supported by a majority of the State and district-level office-bearers, but if anyone wants to file his or her nomination, they are welcome,” Mr. Ashok Babu added.

APNGOA general secretary N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, vice-presidents D.V. Ramana, G. Ramakrishna Reddy, C. Subba Reddy, Sk. Basith, and R. Ravi Sankar were among those present.