International red sanders smuggler held in Jaipur

In a special operation, the Kadapa police arrested an international red sanders smuggler Sudheep Singh Shekawat, 33, in Jaipur in Rajasthan, said Kadapa OSD (operations) B. Satya Yesubabu on Wednesday. Shekawat runs Kuldeep Impex Private Limited in Jaipur and exports doormats, curtains and bedsheets.

He tours Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh for orders. During his tours, he came into contact with red sanders smugglers of Railway Kodur in Kadapa district, the OSD told the media in Kadapa. To earn easy money, he took up red sanders smuggling in 2011.

Shekawat purchased red sanders logs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Railway Kodur and shifted them to Jaipur, from where he routed them to foreign destinations and amassed crores of rupees, Mr. Satya Yesubabu said.

Two arrested

The police also arrested two inter-State smugglers and Shekawat’s accomplices, C. Babu, 45, and Selvam, 35, both from Palipattu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, at Ramapuram railway gate in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district, and seized 31 logs and a lorry from them, the OSD added.