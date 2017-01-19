Andhra Pradesh

International red sanders smuggler held in Jaipur

OSD (operations) B. Satya Yesubabu presenting the arrested red sanders smugglers before the media in Kadapa on Wednesday.

OSD (operations) B. Satya Yesubabu presenting the arrested red sanders smugglers before the media in Kadapa on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa OSD says Shekawat amassed crores of rupees from the nefarious activity

In a special operation, the Kadapa police arrested an international red sanders smuggler Sudheep Singh Shekawat, 33, in Jaipur in Rajasthan, said Kadapa OSD (operations) B. Satya Yesubabu on Wednesday. Shekawat runs Kuldeep Impex Private Limited in Jaipur and exports doormats, curtains and bedsheets.

He tours Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh for orders. During his tours, he came into contact with red sanders smugglers of Railway Kodur in Kadapa district, the OSD told the media in Kadapa. To earn easy money, he took up red sanders smuggling in 2011.

Shekawat purchased red sanders logs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Railway Kodur and shifted them to Jaipur, from where he routed them to foreign destinations and amassed crores of rupees, Mr. Satya Yesubabu said.

Two arrested

The police also arrested two inter-State smugglers and Shekawat’s accomplices, C. Babu, 45, and Selvam, 35, both from Palipattu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, at Ramapuram railway gate in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district, and seized 31 logs and a lorry from them, the OSD added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 5:02:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/International-red-sanders-smuggler-held-in-Jaipur/article17056736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY