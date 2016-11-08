Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate student commits suicide

Kamalesh, an Intermediate first year student at Narayana Abdul Kalam campus in Renigunta, allegedly committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in his room on Sunday night.

The hostel staff, upon coming to know of the development, rushed the boy to Narayanadri hospital in Auto Nagar area, but he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to SVR Ruia hospital for post-mortem. Hailing from Palamaneru town of Chittoor district, Kamalesh is studying in the MPC stream.

In a suicide note left behind, the boy did not accuse anybody for his extreme step.

However, he only expressed his love and affection for his parents and friends.

