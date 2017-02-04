Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate practical exams begin with poor lab facilities

Intermediate students who appeared for practical examinations on the first day on Friday faced inconvenience due to poor equipment and improper maintenance of labs in many colleges. For the first time, the government is conducting examinations under jumbling system.

Officials were conducting practical examinations in two batches — 9 a.m. to 12 and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students who appeared for the examinations were shocked to see the poor apparatus, labs and staff in many colleges in the district.

“We attended the examination in a private college, located near Benz Circle in the city. The examination began at 9.30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. and there was no lab equipment,” said a science student.

In some institutions, the examiners colluded with some college managements and were allotting marks after enquiring the particulars such as name of the college, batch and other details, the students alleged.

“We support jumbling system which was introduced from this year. But some private and corporate college managements may take advantage of the unhealthy competition among private institutions and cause injustice to government college students,” an Intermediate student feared.

The students appealed to the Intermediate Board officials to make surprise visits to prevent irregularities and ensure that the examinations were conducted properly.

