Inputs from vets sought to strengthen diagnostic labs

TIRUPATI: The changing requirements of the heads of cattle, the ever-growing demands from cattle-rearers and the burgeoning scope of the cattle industry can only be gauged through knowledge updates.

While clinician was once responsible for disease diagnosis, the evolution of technology and super specialisation has brought it to the table of pathologists, microbiologists, sonologists and parasitologists, indicating the important role in store for lab technicians.

The three-day workshop on ‘Recent advances in diagnosis of bacterial diseases of livestock’ for veterinary doctors of seven districts began on the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus here on Tuesday.

Conducted by the varsity's Centre for Continuing Veterinary Education and Communication (CCVEC), the event is meant to be a refresher for veterinarians practising in an era of ever-changing medical and clinical technology, where obsolescence creeps in faster than ever.

Addressing the participants, SVVU Director of Extension D. Sreenivasulu indicated the State government’s plans to strengthen the diagnostic labs in every district and sought inputs from the vets practising in the field.

“The flow of exact information from the field to the academia and policy-makers will help the latter to address the issues in the most appropriate manner,” he said.

Associate Dean (Principal) P. Eswara Prasad said that the problems faced by cattle-rearers at the ground level would often remain unheard to policymakers and urged the field staff to act as a bridge. In this backdrop, he spoke on the need to update their knowledge as well technology to ensure faster transfer of knowledge.

CCVEC coordinator B. Shobamani, microbiology professor P. Sreedevi and the varsity’s Public Relations Officer G. Triveni took part.