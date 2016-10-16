Importance of mother tongue stressed

The ‘Bharateeya Bhasha Sammelan’, a two-day event organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Uthhan Nyas – New Delhi and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) – began on a grand note at the RSVP’s SBR Open Air Auditorium, in Tirupati on Saturday.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, via a video message, opined that the Shiksha Sanskriti Uthhan Nyas would make concerted efforts to highlight the importance of all Indian languages and do justice to the mother tongue.

RSVP in-charge Vice-Chancellor M.L. Narasimha Murthy asserted that everyone should have proficiency in their mother tongue. Terming Sanskrit as mother of all Indian languages, Prof. Murthy urged for ts upliftment and widespread propagation.

Shiksha Samskriti Uthhan Nyas secretary Atul Kothari highlighted an analytical fact saying that the medium of instruction in top 20 countries with highest GDP in the world is their own mother tongue, whereas in the countries with the lowest GDP is a foreign language. “Hence, one should understand that teaching in one's mother tongue is essential, not simply in terms of emotions, but purely on scientific grounds,” he added.

The two-day conference will highlight the importance of ‘mother tongue’, with a participation of more than 400 delegates from across the country.

Bharateeya Bhasha Manch president Vrishan Jain, behavioural psychologist from US Padma Pothukuchi, former SVU professor Sundermurthy, and RSVP Registrar C. Umashankartook part.