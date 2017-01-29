Hundreds take part in ICAI’s ‘Mayukha 2K17’

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of students from about 80 junior, UG and PG colleges took part in the State-level students’ convention ‘Mayukha 2K17’ organised by the Vijayawada Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) in the city on Saturday.

Students belonging to various streams exhibited their talent in competitions like quiz, drawing, word game, team building, memory doctor, balance sheet analysis and others, according to one of the organisers Purnima.

The day-long programme organised at a private function hall ended in the evening with prize distribution followed by cultural performances by students of the ICAI, Vijayawada.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, ICAI, Kolkata, president CMA Manas Kumar called on the students to hone communication skills. He said students should also consider courses other than the traditional engineering and medicine to explore new career opportunities. He said communication skills played a key role in career building.

Indian Oil Corporation General Secretary Badrinath, AP HUDCO Regional Head L. Sudhakar Babu, APSRTC Vijayawada Region Chief Accounts Officer K. Ramachandrarao, Mylan Laboratories Vice-President V.N.V. Subba Rao, Central Council Member CMA S. Paparao, ICAI Vijayawada Chapter Chairman CMA PSR Swamy, ICAI Vice President Sanjay Gupta, SIRC Chairman V. Murali and others were present.