Hundreds of devotees witness float festival

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the colourful float festival — Teppotsavam — at Indrapushkarani of the famous Sun God temple on Friday evening on the occasion of Karthika Dwadasi which is one of the most auspicious day for the pilgrims. With the improvement of facilities compared to last year, the devotees had a peaceful darshan both at temple and Indrapushkarini.

Arasavalli and surrounding areas were soaked in divine bliss with the celestial cruise of processional deities — Sri Suryanarayana Swami, Usha and Chaya — in the flower-decked Hamsavahanam. The deities were brought in a procession from the main temple to Indrapushkarani in the evening, amidst recitation of Vedic hymns by the temple priests, including chief priest Ippili Shankara Sarma.

The cruise moved 12 times in Indrapushkarani which looked beautiful with illumination in surrounding areas of Arasavalli temle. ‘Srichakrarchana’, ‘khseerabdhi vratam’, ‘abhisekham’, ‘archana’, nakshatra deeparadhana’ and other devotional programmes were taken up during the day of Teppotsvam.

Meanwhile, Nagavali River area near the Collectorate wore a festive look with Teppotsvam which was organised by Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Trust Board. Temple trustee Behara Nageswara Rao said float festival will be organised every year to create awareness on the importance of rivers.

‘We have been organising harati progrmme on the banks of river every year in the month of Karthikam on the lines of Ganga harati in Varanasi. Many devotees are appreciating the concept which was aimed to highlight the importance of rivers in the lives of people,” he added.