Host Vidyapeetha bags the trophy at all-India meet

The students of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) had the last laugh at the 11th All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival, surpassing their peers from Sringeri, Udupi, Ramtek and Guruvayur in a fight-to-finish battle. With several firsts to be proud of, the host team bagged the Vyjayanti rolling shield-2017 at the closing ceremony held at the sprawling campus here on Thursday.

A riot of colours

The four-day event was a riot of colours, as the participating students from the Sanskrit institutions in Himachal Pradesh to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal came dressed in their best attire representing their region.

They enthusiastically participated in the competitions held in Sanskrit song, Antyakshari, mono acting, Veda, Jyotisham, Mimamsa, Sahitya, Puranetihasa, Nyaya, Sankhya, Vyakarana, One Act play, Vedanta, Dharmashastra, Samasyapurti, quiz and folk dance, where the best performers emerged triumphant.

The 11th annual edition turned out to be a tremendous hit, as the students were found to be more jubilant than ever. Winners lost no time in taking selfies with their trophies and medals and uploading the same on social media platforms.

‘Spread knowledge’

RSVP Chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami urged the scholars representing various Sanskrit institutions to perpetuate the knowledge gained by them for the benefit of society. In the same vein, he pointed out that the immense information hidden in palm leaf manuscripts would be of little value if the Sanskrit institutions did not attempt to edit and publish them, looking beyond their budget constraints. “Digitisation will only help in extending its shelf life. Only editing and publishing the content will add value to the manuscript,” he observed. He later went around the gallery of exhibits prepared and used by B.Ed. Sanskrit students in imparting education.

The Chancellor later gave away the certificates and medals to the prize winners of various events. The first, second, third and consolation prizes also involved a cash component of ₹ 2,000, ₹ 1,500, ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 750 respectively.

Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma, Registrar C. Umashankar and Dean (Academic affairs) R.L.N. Shastri were among the participants, while event coordinator C. Ranganathan conducted the proceedings. Additional coordinators Bharat Bhusan Rath and O.G.P. Kalyana Sastry proposed a vote of thanks.