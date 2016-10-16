Heli ride launched for Vizianagar Utsav, Sirimaanotsavam

For the first time in the history of Vizianagaram, Pawan Hans Limited, in association with the district administration, operated helicopter rides from Rajiv Stadium Ground helipad in the town for the benefit of people participating in Vizianagar Utsav and Sri Pydithalli Ammavari jaatara, which are being celebrated from October 15 to 18.

To mark the inauguration of the first service at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Rural Development Minister Kimidi Mrunalini, Zilla Parishad chairperson Sobha Swati Rani, Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta, MLCs Gummadi Sandhya Rani and Gade Srinivasulu Naidu performed pooja.

Later, they purchased ticket at Rs. 1,999 per head at the Pawan Hans ticket counter near the helipad and set-out for the eight-minute ride.

According to the Minister, the helicopter hovered over distinct structures like Sri Ramnarayanam Project, Ramatheerthaalu, Pedda Cheruvu, the Vizianagaram Fort, Sri Pydithalli Ammavari Temple etc. in the town.

Joint General Manager (Marketing) of Pawan Hans Manish Rokade said the helicopter rides would be available everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. till October 18 when the ‘Sirimaanotsavam’ of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru will conclude. He said the tickets would be issued on fist-come-first-serve basis and each trip had been limited to seven passengers, including pilot and co-pilot.