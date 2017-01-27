Healthy growth rate despitebifurcation woes: Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Governor E. S.L. Narasimhan on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh had posted a healthy growth rate of 12.23% during the first half of the financial year 2016-17 notwithstanding the tremendous stress that reorganisation had put on the financial and other resources.

Mr. Narasimhan was delivering an address after hoisting the national flag and reviewing the 68th Republic Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday. The celebrations passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements made after the call given by all Opposition parties to participate in rallies demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and a host of other dignitaries attended the parade.

A contingent of the Army’s Artillery Centre led the parade, which also comprised personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, Chhattisgarh police, A.P. Special Police (APSP) 3rd battalion from Kakinada, Indian Red Cross Society, Bharat Scouts and Guides, National Cadet Corps (both boys and girls) and the Prohibition and Excise Department. Mr. Narasimhan said A.P. had converted every crisis into an opportunity undeterred by the numerous challenges post-bifurcation due to an astute leadership. “In the last two and a half years, we have achieved remarkable progress on all fronts in spite of hurdles that ensued in the wake of bifurcation.”

He said the long-cherished dream of interlinking of major rivers (Godavari and Krishna) had become a reality with the inauguration of the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme in a record time of one year and release of water in March 2016.

He said the government was committed to completing the Polavaram project by 2019 and Vamsadhara by June 2018 and linking up the Swarnamukhi and the Vamsadhara rivers at the earliest.

The Governor touched upon the government’s goals of affordable healthcare, digital payments, protection of culture and heritage, promotion of information technology, energy security, development of airports, industries and investments and tourism.

Mr. Narasimhan said that the State administration completely shifted to the new capital. He said that the master plan of the city had been notified with more than 90% of land in possession.

Besides, the master architect for government complex had been appointed and proposals in respect of Amaravati and a few other cities were under consideration, he noted.

Later, Mr. Narasimhan presented trophies to the winners of the first and second prizes among the contingents that participated in the parade. The Artillery Centre and the APSP 3rd battalion contingents stood first and second respectively in the armed category and the NCC girls and boys groups won the first and second prizes in the unarmed category.

Tableaux of the Forest Department, the APCRDA and the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department won the first, second and third prizes.