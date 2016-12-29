Haryana to emulate AP on ‘Praja Sadhikara Survey’

NEW DELHI: Impressed by the ‘successful’ implementation of the “PrajaSadhikara Survey” in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana has proposed to emulate it.

A statement by the Andhra Pradesh Bhawan here on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Haryana counterpart Manoharlal Khattar exchanged Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on the subject here.

Senior officials of the Andhra Government gave a presentation of the socio-economic data collection in all sectors at the Andhra Bhawan here. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said technology played a key role in the collection of the data of the people and households.

He said the E-Pragati chapter of the project was very ambitious. It is an inter-face between citizen and citizen and citizen and the government. Giving details about the project, Mr. Naidu said real time data could be collected with effective use of technology in programmes like electrification, cleanliness and controlling pollution. Mr Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was saving 12 per cent in the distribution of PDS and 22 per cent in social welfare programmes.

He said the system had brought transparency besides wiping out corruption because responsibilities had been fixed for the officials. Mr Naidu said he was sure Haryana could also succeed in this endeavour.

The release said Mr. Khattar had praised Mr. Naidu saying he was the pioneer of the technological system. Mr. Khattar said his State was facing several challenges because of corruption and lack of transparency. Both Chief Ministers sought cooperation from each other.