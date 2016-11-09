Harley Davidson hits the dusty roads of Tirupati

It would have been a distant dream or even a weird fantasy for the youth of the temple city to drive the much-desired Harley Davidson on their dusty and narrow roads, which indeed came true.

The market strategy of the international brands in looking beyond the traditional metropolitan cities to reach the emerging markets like tier II and III cities was again proved with Banjara Harley Davidson showroom in Hyderabad holding a road show. The 2017 variant of the MY17 New Street 750 was launched simultaneously in Tirupati for AP and Hyderabad for Telangana on Tuesday.