Handwash drive carried out at temple feast

As part of taking the message of Global Handwashing Day to the grassroots, representatives of FIDR, a voluntary organisation working on the city outskirts, persuaded those who turned up for a temple feast at Vakalapudi on Sunday to go for handwash before taking the meal. They provided liquid soap besides guiding the crowds – most of them daily labourers – on proper handwash.
Hundreds of people used the liquid soap for the first time to cleanse their hands and contributed their mite to keeping the surroundings clean even after completing the feast.d the leftover food items on the roadside, The organisers of the feast with the help of the public, disposed of the waste in a proper manner.
