HSL delivers tug

Jyeshta, a 50-tonne tug designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard here for the Kandla port, was flagged off by CMD of the shipyard Rear Admiral (retd.) L.V. Sarat Babu here on Thursday on its voyage to the Gujarat port where it would be commissioned later.

The first of the 50-tonne Bollard pull tug, Jyeshta, was sent to Kandla after it has successfully completed its sea trials. It is capable of developing a 50-tonne pull force and can cruise at a speed of 12 knots, according to a press release. The tug in its maiden voyage will undertake a non-stop 2200 nautical mile run.

Directors, officers and employees of HSL bid farewell to the tug at the jetty.

This is the 179th vessel built by HSL since its inception and fifth vessel being delivered in this calendar year. The second of the 50-tonne Bollard pull tug Krittika will be delivered at Kandla Port Trust shortly.