HRF wants nod to chemical unit cancelled

The Human Rights Forum has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government withdraw the permission accorded to Santhiram Chemicals (P) Ltd for setting up a plant for production of nano precipitated calcium carbonate in Kurnool district as it was given in violation of rules.

HRF president S. Jeevan Kumar and others alleged that the proposed plant in the ayacut of the Srisailam project at Kondajuturu village in Panyam mandal was approved in spite of the Supreme Court’s verdict that polluting industrial units should not be set up in the ayacut area under irrigation projects. The government, however, issued order allotting 150 acres land to the promoters claiming that the gram sabha had approved the project, while the entire village had, in fact, resolved against any such plant.

The area had been witness to police repression ever since the villagers opposed the project and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C were continuously imposed in the village.