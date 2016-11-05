Andhra Pradesh

HC quashes Sivaji’s appointment as SC/ST panel chief

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of Karem Sivaji as Chairman of A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The judge reminded that this is social legislation and sweet will and pleasure of political executive should not be the basis.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by J. Prasad Babu and others, who complained that the appointment of Sivaji was illegal.

The court found that the government failed to follow a transparent or objective process.

The judge remarked that the membership of commission and the Chairmanship cannot be regarded as an instrument of conferring largesse on a chosen few. The appointment of Chairman under A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2003 cannot be based upon general principle of ‘spoils system’ or pleasure doctrine.

The judge said: “Conclusion is inevitable that respondents assumed that the post can be filled under political spoils system which it is not.” The appointment was set aside on the grounds of ‘illegality’ and ‘procedural impropriety’.

The court reminded that chairman and members perform variety of highly important functions and exercise various powersto safeguard the interests of SC and ST under the Constitution. The judge said that “No evidence is placed before me to show that scrutiny of candidates was done.”

‘Ensure transparency’

The government is now directed to follow transparent method such as inviting applications from interested persons through advertisement or constituting search committee to suggest suitable candidates.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 1:51:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/HC-quashes-Sivaji%E2%80%99s-appointment-as-SCST-panel-chief/article16437415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY