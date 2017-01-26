Govt. will not remaina mute spectator: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that he would not remain a mute spectator to protests on Special Category Status (SCS) which have no permission, and wondered whether critics expected him to stop working because SCS was denied.

Mr. Naidu said he would not allow law and order to be disturbed at a time when the proud moment of Republic Day is being celebrated and investors from around the world are converging on Visakhapatnam for the two-day CII Partnership Summit beginning January 27.

“Should I sit at home and not do anything?” he questioned the Opposition parties which accused him of compromising on the State’s interests by accepting the financial package instead of special status.

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu challenged the Opposition parties to show how much investments have flown into and how many jobs were generated in States which enjoyed SCS. There is no State in the country which enjoyed industrial incentives due to SCS.

“Let them come out with evidence on industrial incentives associated with SCS. Let them show the GOs. I will be the first person to fight if injustice is done to AP,” he asserted.

Students urged not to lose their cool

Asked to comment on Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan’s exhortations to youth on SCS, Mr. Naidu said people were being provoked, and cautioned the students and their parents against falling prey to the gameplan of vested interests. The government accepted his (Mr. Pawan’s) suggestion on Chronic Kidney Disease in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Naidu said he failed to understand the link between the jallikattu issue and SCS.

The Chief Minister said wearing black badges and protesting in other such forms on Republic Day was undesirable and doing so ahead of the CII investor meet in Visakhapatnam would send wrong signals to the world.

It has to be remembered that the International Naval Fleet Review held last year earned global acclaim for the port city.

Mr. Naidu also took objection to the protest by Mudragada Padmanabham and asked whether the Kapu leader and the YSR Congress were not acting as per a plan in spite of the constitution of the Manjunatha Commission for sorting out the issue of reservation for the Backward Classes.