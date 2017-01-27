Go-karting championship begins at Vishnu College

VIJAYAWADA: West Godavari Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan inaugurated the four-day National Level Vishnu Go-karting Championship’ on Vishnu College premises at Bhimavaram on Friday.

Mr. Bhushan along with Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women principal G. Srinivas and trainee IPS officer Arif interacted with the participants. He went round the projects displayed by budding engineers.

“Educational institutions should have tie-up with industries and give priority for field visits for students on a par with theory classes. Students should have knowledge on the requirements of the industries and develop creativity right from tender age,” the SP said while speaking to the students of the neighbouring States.

He praised the college management for organising the event. Mr. Srinivas explained that hundreds of students from different colleges of six States are exhibiting their talent in the Go-karting championship.

The principal said that the college management will be in the forefront in organising such programmes to encourage the students. The event will help the young engineers to exchange ideas and go for innovative projects, the principal said.

“As many as 31 teams are participating in the event. Each team will interact with other team members on the technology they used, specifications and speciality of their project,” said Mr. Srinivas.