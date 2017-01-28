Girl students take out polio awareness rally

Students of the Lady Ampthil College here on Friday took out a rally to create awareness on polio and the importance of administering of polio vaccine to the children aged below five years.

Machilipatnam Municipal Chairperson M. Baba Prasad and Municipal Commissioner M. Jaswanth Rao flagged off the rally. Hundreds of students participated in the rally and raised slogans on the need for administering the polio vaccine.

Lady Ampthil College in charge principal Ms. Naga Bhavani led the rally.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities have made all the arrangements for the polio vaccination drive that commences on January 29.

Insurance for fisherfolk

Later, Mr. Baba Prasad interacted with the workers at the fish market on Chandranna Bima, an insurance scheme being implemented by the Labour Department.

He advised the community people and other sections who depend on the fish market to register for the Chandranna Bima in order get various benefits.

The State government would sanction ₹1,200 scholarship for the children of those who registered under the Chandranna Bima. The students of 10th class and ITI are eligible for the scholarship. The last date for registration for the Chandranna Bima is January 31.

3,200 teams to be deployed

Vizianagaram Correspondent adds:

Medical and Health Department has made arrangements to administer polio drops to over 2.42 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years during the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme for three days beginning January 29 in the district.

At a press conference here on Friday, District Medical and Health Officer C. Padmaja and District Immunisation Officer Kishore Kumar said that the first phase of the programme was scheduled on January 29 and the second phase on April 2. Some 3,200 teams, 160 supervisors, 73 mobile teams, and 44 transit teams were drafted for the programme. The teams would man 1,600 booths, including transit ones at the railway stations and bus complexes.

The programme is being conducted with the coordination of Medical and Health, Education and ICDS Departments, students of nursing, Aasha workers and voluntary organisations.

Not a single case of polio was reported since 1999 in the district, she said.