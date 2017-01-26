Get ready for long-drawn battle: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Showing no signs of backing off from the silent protest plan for Special Category Status (SCS), Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Wednesday that the Union and the State governments should be prepared for a long-drawn “battle of Andhras” if they stop them from expressing their feelings in a peaceful manner. He said the people knew when to cooperate with the Government and when to confront it.
Mr. Pawan questioned what the MPs from Andhra Pradesh had done in Delhi except to state that the BJP-led NDA Government would not grant SCS.
“It is because of your inaction that youth are forced to come on to the roads. You neither fight for SCS nor allow them [youth] to take up the cause [SCS]. What is the solution then?” he asked, amid warnings by the Director-General of Police against staging the protests without seeking permission in writing.
“Persons with selfish interests might prostrate before you, but don’t think the people of Andhra are your slaves.” He said those fighting for the SCS by drawing inspiration from the unity with which people of Tamil Nadu had fought for revoking the ban on Jallikattu should not be pulled back.
