Genco officials inspect power project work

AP-Genco (Hydel) Director Ch. Nageswara Rao and adviser Adiseshu on Monday inspected the ongoing works at the 960 MW unit of Polavaram major irrigation project at Angaluru village nere here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao said the Polavaram power project would be the largest hydel facility in the State.

Stating that the government was committed to completing the irrigation project by 2018, he said work on the pump house and the power project would be taken up one after the other as per schedule.

Mr. Adiseshu said only 3,800 cubic metres of earth work was being done per day at present.

He stressed the need for taking up 30,000 cubic metres of earth work per day to meet the deadline. He directed deployment of more machinery to expedite the work.

Executive Engineer, AP-Genco, Kolagani, V.V.S. Murthy, explained the progress of the works.

Chief engineer (Civil) K. Ratna Bai, Superintending Engineer K. Koteswara Rao, AP-Genco engineers K. Raj Kumar, Madhu and Ramakrishna, and Transtroy project manager Mallikharjuna Rao were present.