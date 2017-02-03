Gandikota festival from February 18

Gandikota festival, aimed at promoting tourism in Kadapa district, will be conducted on February 18 and 19, DRDA Project Director B. Anil Kumar Reddy said in Kadapa on Thursday.

Hoisting of Gandikota festival balloon, rally by kala jathas, kavi sammelanam, folk and Kuchipudi dances, light and instrumental music, stick and sword wielding feats, fireball, food festival, kite flying, painting, quiz, essay writing, kabaddi, kho kho, skipping and tug of war competitions, cookery and rangoli contests would be organised during the festival, Regional Director of Tourism G. Gopal said in Kadapa.