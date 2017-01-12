GGH first to get sleeplab in A.P., Telangana

GUNTUR: A sleep lab, the first-of-its kind facility in the two Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is being set up at the Department of Neurology in the Government General Hospital here with funding from Natco pharma company.

The dream of having a sleep lab to diagnose sleep-related disorders through polysomnography, was realised by the GGH here after Natco pharma agreed to grant Rs.15 lakh for establishment of 6 LDxS sleep diagnostic system.

Natco Pharma managing trustee Venkaiah Chowdary Nannapaneni gave away the cheque for the said amount Guntur Medical College principal G. Subba Rao. Neurology head of department NV Sundarachary was present.

Dr. Sundarachary said that polysomnography records brain waves, oxygen level in blood, heart rate and breathing, as well as eye and leg movements.

Insomnia is an early indication of many neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease etc. “Since this is the first-of-its kind lab in the two States, we urge people to make use of the facility,’’ said Dr. Sundarachary.