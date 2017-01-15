Andhra Pradesh

Fun and frolic mark Kanuma festival

Visitors taking selfies at a cockfight venue at Venpa village near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Visitors taking selfies at a cockfight venue at Venpa village near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: A_V_G_PRASAD

Ongole bulls centre of attraction during cattle shows

ONGOLE: Kanuma was celebrated with fun and frolic on the third day of Makara Sankranti festival coinciding with the northward journey of the Sun in the auspicious Uttarayana Punyakalam, across Prakasam district on Sunday.

Rising early, people tastefully decorated their houses and their cattle, even as housewives drew colourful rangoli in front of their homes. Well-bred Ongole bulls hogged the limelight during the cattle shows organised on the occasion by the ryots across the district in honour of the cattle which had always stood with them.

‘Gangireddu’ troupes, which form integral part of the festival, were honoured on the occasion by the people, who holds with reverence the Ongole bull as the vehicle of Lord Siva. They were given new clothes, money, sweets and savouries, including the Sankaranti special ‘ariselu’ and ‘bobbatlu.’

Friendly Kabaddi, kho kho and cricket tournaments were organised on the occasion. It was also time for flying kites by the youth by the side of the two summer storage tanks and other open places.

Ancestors were also worshiped on the occasion. Special pujas were performed in all the temples, including the famous Ayyappa temple abutting Rangarayuduchervu.

People lined up to witness the big ram fights organised in Parchur, Inkollu and other places in the district.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:48:48 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

