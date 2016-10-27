Four students selected for ‘innovation fellowship’

As many as four students from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) were among the 169 students being shortlisted by the Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design for the University Innovation Fellowship for the year 2016. The students were being shortlisted by the prestigious institution from 449 institutions of higher education all over the world. Under this programme, the Fellows advocate for lasting institutional change and create opportunities for students to engage with innovation, entrepreneurship, design thinking and creativity at their school. Colleges concerned will have to fund the students to go through six weeks of online training and travel to the annual UIF Silicon Valley meet up.

Vice-Chancellor of the JNTUK V.S.S. Kumar on Wednesday congratulated M.Srilekha, N.Likitha, B.Sandhya, S.Lakshmi Bhargavi – all from the CSE third year – who have been selected for the prestigious programme.