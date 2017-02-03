Foster & Partners to submit capital city designs by Feb. 22

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested to the London-based Foster and Partners (F&P) to ensure that the designs of Government Complex comprising Raj Bhavan, High Court, Assembly and other iconic buildings in Amaravati matched global standards.

He was told by senior executives of F&P during a video-conference that the concept designs would be submitted by February 22 and the final designs by April 4.

In a review meeting on Amaravati at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said the designs should reflect the Indian culture and history and the responsibility to get the native aspects incorporated in the master plans and designs was being entrusted to Parakala Prabhakar, Adviser (Communications) to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Prizes for best concepts

He said common people, architects, students and others could give ideas for the construction of Amaravati and the best concepts would be given prizes.

Mr. Naidu observed that Amaravati reached construction stage in much faster time than what modern cities like Astana and Putrajaya, and Naya Raipur in India which were considered as having the best of plans worldwide, took to acquire the final shape.

Officials told the Chief Ministers that a Memorandum of Understanding was scheduled to be signed with the National Highways Authority of India for laying Amaravati outer ring road.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps that would reduce the temperatures in Amaravati by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

He looked into the proposals for construction of 3,165 residential quarters for government employees and offices of heads of various departments in Amaravati estimated to cost ₹4,750 crore.

He wanted alternative roads to be laid at the earliest to pave the way for the smooth execution of the metro rail project and to have wider thoroughfares in the city.