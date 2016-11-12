Former MLC dead

Former Member of Legislative Council Gorle Haribabu Naidu died of heart attack in the early hours of Friday in his native village Patarlapalli of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.

He was 63. He is survived by wife and two children.

Haribabu Naidu began his political career in the Congress.

He had worked as District Congress Committee president.

He had successfully contested the MLC elections as an independent from the local bodies constituency in 2005. Later, he joined the TDP.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several leaders condoled his demise and lauded his service to society.