Former MLC dead

Former Member of Legislative Council Gorle Haribabu Naidu died of heart attack in the early hours of Friday in his native village Patarlapalli of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.
He was 63. He is survived by wife and two children.
Haribabu Naidu began his political career in the Congress.
He had worked as District Congress Committee president.
He had successfully contested the MLC elections as an independent from the local bodies constituency in 2005. Later, he joined the TDP.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several leaders condoled his demise and lauded his service to society.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor