Focus on creation of jobs in Sachin’s adopted village

It has been a long-standing wish of poor families, comprising SCs, STs, and BCs, at former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s adopted village Puttamrajuvari Kandriga that they be provided with some means of earning their livelihood through new employment opportunities. The residents of this far-flung village in the Gudur area voice their concern even after developmental activities like cement roads and drains have been taken up at a cost of Rs. 6 crore in the last two years.

Following this, Mr. Tendulkar’s representatives and district officials have decided to begin activities to create employment opportunities like providing loan to start small dairies, cultivate horticulture crops, buy sewing machines for women and so on. A series of meetings have been held at the community hall of the village, where it is proposed to provide financial support to the job-seeking families and their youths through the SC and BC financial corporations as well. Amid these developments, Mr. Tendulkar is expected to pay a personal visit to the village on November 16. He will be inaugurating a drinking water project and CC roads being laid at two other hamlets .