Five-year-old boy meets watery grave

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in the village pond at Ambadipudi village, near Ballikurava, in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

The boy, B. Victor Paul and two of his friends while returning home from the local Anganwadi centre entered the pond for a splash, Ballikurava Sub-Inspector Katta Anuk said. The boy slipped into deep waters and died before his friends could bring elders to rescue him, the Ballikurava police said.