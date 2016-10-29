Andhra Pradesh

Fishing activity suspended due to rough weather

Boats have remained anchored off the coastline of Krishna district and are expected to resume fishing activity based on the directive by the weathermen. The boat operators at Gilakaladindi, Avanigadda and Nagayalanka have stopped fishing activity as weathermen have advised them not to venture into the sea till Saturday evening due to rough weather.

Meanwhile, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal weakened and the Machilipatnam and Nagayalanka coastal areas did not receive rainfall on Friday night.

