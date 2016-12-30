Film crew re-enacts Vyas’ murder scene

VIJAYAWADA: The Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Thursday was teeming with onlookers as the murder scene of erstwhile top cop K.S. Vyas was shot by the film crew of ‘Qayyum Bhai”, an action thriller made on the life of gangster Nayeem.

Director Bharat Parepalli, producer Katta Rambabu, senior actor Banerjee and several junior artistes took part in the schedule. “The scene is the depiction of the gunning down of Mr. Vyas, who went to the L.B. stadium for jogging in Hyderabad by Naxals in 1993,” said Director Bharat.

A Sri Sai Ooha Creations film, being shot in and around Vijayawada, it has completed 60 per cent of its schedule and the crew will be here till the first week of January to shoot the remaining scenes.

“Mangalagiri, Kondapalli Fort and a boat chasing on river Krishna were shot,” said Mr. Banerjee, who acted in over 300 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. “I am playing a role of mentor to the protagonist in running his crime empire,” said the senior actor, who incidentally is a native of Vijayawada.

He said the film was made based on media reports, inputs gathered from television, social media and other sources. “It is a commercial film portraying the circumstances and incidents paving way for Nayeem emerging as a thorn in the flesh of the law enforcing agencies,” he added.

The crime thriller has a duet and an item number to keep the audience in good mood. “The film will be ready for release by February.”

The role of the police officer is played by Nandamuri Taraka Ratna and producer Rambabu is also donning the role of Nayeem.

Director Bharat is well known to Tollywood with films such as Maisamma IPS, Boyfriend, Tapassu and Dr. Ambedkar. Suman, Jeeva, Vinod and Chalapathi Rao are also cast in the film.

“The film is shot in Hyderabad and Nalgonda. Earlier this month, we shot some scenes on the thoroughfares of Nalgonda involving the murder of civil liberties lawyer Azam Ali,” Mr. Banerjee said.